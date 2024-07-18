Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $129.53.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $111.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $143.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

