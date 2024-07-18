Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Director Acquires $58,700.00 in Stock

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) Director John B. Bode bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $6.59 on Thursday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $275.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Institutional Trading of Zevra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZVRA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 430,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 35,514 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zevra Therapeutics Company Profile

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

