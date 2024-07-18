Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ZETA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.96.

ZETA opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zeta Global has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a negative return on equity of 101.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zeta Global will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 227,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

