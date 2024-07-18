Zacks Research Comments on Novavax, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Novavax in a research report issued on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Novavax’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Novavax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,294,000. Shah Capital Management raised its position in shares of Novavax by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 7,780,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,406,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Novavax by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novavax news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James F. Young sold 7,500 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $105,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,312 shares of company stock valued at $866,212 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

