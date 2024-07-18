Zacks Research Comments on Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Interactive Brokers Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $123.37 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $129.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.63 and a 200-day moving average of $110.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.