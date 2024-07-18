Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Stock analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Match Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.79.

Match Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. Match Group has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.77 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

See Also

