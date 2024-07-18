Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.
View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX
Roblox Trading Down 3.1 %
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 306.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Roblox Company Profile
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Roblox
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.