Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.59.

Get Roblox alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RBLX

Roblox Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 1.59. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,759.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $164,241.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,319 shares in the company, valued at $819,310.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,889 shares of company stock worth $17,506,145 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 566.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 306.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.