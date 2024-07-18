WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.75 and last traded at $37.83. 11,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 18,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.01.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36. The stock has a market cap of $334.84 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTSI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 125.7% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 124,329 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,905,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 107,662 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 96,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 213,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 73,410 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

