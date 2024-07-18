Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.08, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $20.12 million during the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 84.36% and a net margin of 48.36%.

Winmark Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WINA opened at $409.92 on Thursday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $330.25 and a 52 week high of $451.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $360.10 and its 200-day moving average is $363.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Winmark in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 4,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.51, for a total value of $1,546,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,014,647.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

