William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $36,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 340.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The stock had a trading volume of 433,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,448. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -67.23%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

