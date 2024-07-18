William Blair Investment Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 40.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 134.3% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,260.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Entergy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Entergy Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ETR traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $110.61. 1,346,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,098. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average of $104.77. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $87.10 and a twelve month high of $114.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). Entergy had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

