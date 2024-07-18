William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $433,000 Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Regency Centers Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of REG traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,466. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.