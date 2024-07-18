William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.05.

Humana stock traded up $6.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.88. 1,832,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,583. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

