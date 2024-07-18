William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $30.40 Million Stake in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,329,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538,523 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 3.77% of Treace Medical Concepts worth $30,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,189,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,925,000 after buying an additional 155,835 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $36,414,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after buying an additional 315,691 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,460,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,616,000 after buying an additional 76,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at $8,725,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John T. Treace bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $264,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,388,095 shares in the company, valued at $37,561,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, Director Richard W. Mott purchased 36,802 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $161,192.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,027,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,558.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Treace purchased 45,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $264,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,561,998.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422. 24.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMCI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.92 and a 52-week high of $24.77.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $51.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. Treace Medical Concepts’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

