William Blair Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 686,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.76% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $24,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 9,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 5,000 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $158,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,961.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $39.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $288.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.82 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 19.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

