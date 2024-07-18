William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,084,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 18,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.99. 726,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,598. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.93. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.98%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

