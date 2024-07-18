William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Boston Partners raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,811,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,861,000 after buying an additional 1,495,311 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,439,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,543,000 after buying an additional 660,455 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 869,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,954,000 after buying an additional 612,575 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 4,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 571,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after buying an additional 558,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 319.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,335,000 after buying an additional 513,373 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.82.

NYSE:ALK traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $40.06. 2,458,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

