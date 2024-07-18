Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,196 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 171,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 302.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 248,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 118,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.39. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

