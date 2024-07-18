Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.37. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.57) earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Digital will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

