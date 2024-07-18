Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Financial Contrast

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) and United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Welltower and United Development Funding IV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 0 4 9 1 2.79 United Development Funding IV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower presently has a consensus target price of $101.32, suggesting a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Welltower is more favorable than United Development Funding IV.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $6.64 billion 9.64 $340.09 million $0.81 132.11 United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Welltower and United Development Funding IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than United Development Funding IV.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of United Development Funding IV shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Welltower and United Development Funding IV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 6.37% 1.77% 1.04% United Development Funding IV N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Welltower beats United Development Funding IV on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties.

About United Development Funding IV

United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. United Development Funding IV was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

