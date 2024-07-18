Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $60.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $212.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,623,044,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,319,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263,176 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,218,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,231,000 after purchasing an additional 781,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,237,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,770,000 after purchasing an additional 526,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,941,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,352,000 after purchasing an additional 596,521 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

