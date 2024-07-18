Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST):

7/15/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $69.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $62.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Monster Beverage had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

6/25/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2024 – Monster Beverage is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Monster Beverage had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/12/2024 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $59.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.45. 749,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,390,856. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $13,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 532,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,820,413.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

