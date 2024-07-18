WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $82.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.42 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

