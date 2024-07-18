Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Reaches New 1-Year High at $500.76

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $500.76 and last traded at $500.76, with a volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.15.

Watsco Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.90 and its 200-day moving average is $424.82.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

(Get Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.