Wanchain Trading Up 16.4% This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Wanchain has a total market cap of $40.87 million and $1.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00042707 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00015310 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,102,347 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

