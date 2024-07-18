Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.46 and last traded at $70.88. Approximately 2,057,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,402,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.

Specifically, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

Walmart Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $569.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.