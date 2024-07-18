Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $70.46 and last traded at $70.88. Approximately 2,057,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 17,402,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.03.
Specifically, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,527,738 shares of company stock worth $953,190,060. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Walmart from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.
Walmart Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $569.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
