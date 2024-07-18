Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $97.29 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $3.46 or 0.00005360 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $97.29 million and approximately $3.85 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00009699 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,522.49 or 0.99896261 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000987 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00072097 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.44828657 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $5,145,078.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

