Vince (NYSE:VNCE) and J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) Head-To-Head Contrast

J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL – Get Free Report) and Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of Vince shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Vince shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares J-Long Group and Vince’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A Vince 10.49% -13.13% -2.75%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J-Long Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vince 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for J-Long Group and Vince, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vince has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Vince’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vince is more favorable than J-Long Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J-Long Group and Vince’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J-Long Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vince $288.01 million 0.06 $25.45 million $2.42 0.58

Vince has higher revenue and earnings than J-Long Group.

Summary

Vince beats J-Long Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About J-Long Group

J-Long Group Limited distributes reflective and non-reflective garment trims in Asia, Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers heat transfers, fabrics, woven labels and tapes, sewing badges, piping, zipper pullers, and drawcords. It also sells through online. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. provides luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer segments. The company offers a range of men's and women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede products, and jackets, dresses, skirts, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories, as well as woven shirts, core and fashion pants, and blazers under the Vince brand. It sells its products directly to consumers through its branded specialty retail stores and outlet stores, as well as through its vince.com e-commerce platform and subscription business through Vince Unfold, vinceunfold.com; and to department stores and specialty stores. The company was formerly known as Apparel Holding Corp. and changed its name to Vince Holding Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

