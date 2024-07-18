Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.0745 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $5.20 million and approximately $25,406.71 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 19.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,181.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.56 or 0.00586768 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00111498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008850 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.43 or 0.00249988 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00070245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,838,722 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

