Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $55.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Vericel Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $51.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,172.00 and a beta of 1.70. Vericel has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vericel news, CFO Joseph Anthony Mara, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at $721,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,291 shares of company stock worth $1,419,069. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,514,000 after buying an additional 699,147 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $12,782,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 43.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,330,000 after buying an additional 206,202 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 61.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,354,000 after buying an additional 155,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at $6,538,000.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

