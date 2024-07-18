Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sean C. Flynn Sells 15,000 Shares

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,891.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Vericel Trading Down 0.3 %

VCEL stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.54. 155,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,628. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. Vericel Co. has a 1-year low of $30.18 and a 1-year high of $53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5,207.79 and a beta of 1.70.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vericel

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Vericel by 509.1% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 836,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,514,000 after acquiring an additional 699,147 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $12,782,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 679,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,202 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vericel by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after buying an additional 155,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $6,538,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VCEL. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Vericel in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.33.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

