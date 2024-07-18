Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $38.76 million and $8.33 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001207 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

