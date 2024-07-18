Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Sets New 52-Week High at $204.72

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $204.72 and last traded at $204.67, with a volume of 14794 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.87.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.84.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

