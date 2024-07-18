Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 1-Year High at $107.56

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.56 and last traded at $107.39, with a volume of 41765 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.90.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.30.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Financials ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.