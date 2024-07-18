Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $188.55. The stock had a trading volume of 659,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.21 and its 200 day moving average is $178.54.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

