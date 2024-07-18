USDX [Kava] (USDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $276,561.33

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 17th. USDX [Kava] has a total market cap of $90.09 million and $276,561.33 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,694.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.68 or 0.00588527 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00046929 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.61 or 0.00070516 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010127 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.
About USDX [Kava]
USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.
Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.