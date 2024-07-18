Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) CTO Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 894,629 shares in the company, valued at $23,152,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Paul Gu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Paul Gu sold 10,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $300,500.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Paul Gu sold 5,000 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $117,600.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Paul Gu sold 15,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $378,000.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Paul Gu sold 15,131 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $387,504.91.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $72.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 80.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

