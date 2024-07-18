Unity Software (NYSE:U) Trading Down 6.4%

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.94. 10,160,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 9,600,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.50 target price on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Unity Software

Unity Software Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 40.11% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $460.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.53 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,443,360.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 42,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $815,913.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,598,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,528,389.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Anirma Gupta sold 1,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $25,323.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 386,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,443,360.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,120 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $379,180,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Unity Software by 426.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,872,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Unity Software by 510.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,181,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,326,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,058 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,909,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.