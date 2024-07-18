Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 66,415 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 75,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $25.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.61.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. As a group, analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Unity Biotechnology stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 688,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.10% of Unity Biotechnology at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

