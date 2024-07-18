UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.14, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $98.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.73 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. UnitedHealth Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to 27.500-28.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $27.50-28.00 EPS.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $10.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $562.82. 5,345,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,345,771. The company has a market cap of $518.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $581.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $502.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.29.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $481.00 to $647.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.58.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

