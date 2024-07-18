United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Up 0.2%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.15 and last traded at $147.66. Approximately 417,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,967,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $147.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average is $146.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.