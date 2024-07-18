United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 408,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,833 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.34% of United Community Banks worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UCBI. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 111,360.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in United Community Banks by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.1 %

UCBI stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.93. 221,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,795. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.63 and a 52-week high of $30.75.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

