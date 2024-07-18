Uniswap (UNI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $153.00 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Uniswap has a market cap of $4.78 billion and $153.00 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $7.96 or 0.00012299 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.70 or 0.00112332 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008914 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000156 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.9398061 USD and is down -4.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1063 active market(s) with $159,486,952.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

