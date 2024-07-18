U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at DA Davidson

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on USB. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.07.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. 1,208,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,436,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $376,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% during the second quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 35,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 107,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

