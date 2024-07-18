Truist Financial Raises Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $515.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $450.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.37.

ISRG stock opened at $426.23 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $254.85 and a 1-year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $420.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.5% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

