Truist Financial Cuts Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $89.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Get Centene alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Centene

Centene Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $67.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.21. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $60.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $67,386.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Centene by 154.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.