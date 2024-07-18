Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) PT Raised to $9.00

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research downgraded Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Treace Medical Concepts has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.41.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Mott acquired 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $60,379.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,054,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,170.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Deepti Jain acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,235 shares in the company, valued at $140,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 593,902 shares of company stock valued at $2,930,422 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 3,441.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 208.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 763.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

