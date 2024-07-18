Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 696% compared to the typical volume of 1,005 put options.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $42,539,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 300,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,039. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

