Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 8,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 696% compared to the typical volume of 1,005 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCM

Hedge Funds Weigh In On R1 RCM

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,940,792 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $270,368,000 after purchasing an additional 947,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in R1 RCM by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,343,199 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,188,000 after purchasing an additional 67,485 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 7,125,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $75,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth $42,539,000. Finally, P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 70,366.3% in the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,535,294 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 300,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,039. R1 RCM has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $18.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $603.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.88 million. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions for the financial performance and patient experience of health systems, hospitals, and physician groups. It provides operating partnership/end-to-end solutions, which manages multiple aspects of the revenue cycle to realize financial leverage and revenue improvement for hospital and physician customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.