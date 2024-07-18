TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to $115.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TKO. Roth Mkm increased their price target on TKO Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised TKO Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on TKO Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Shares of TKO opened at $104.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TKO Group has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $113.30.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in TKO Group by 388.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TKO Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in TKO Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

