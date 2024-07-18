Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Trading Down 5.8%

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.69 and last traded at $11.69. Approximately 629,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 494% from the average daily volume of 105,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.41.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Down 5.8 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

